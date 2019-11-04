Team (TISI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Team (NYSE:TISI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Team to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $315.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. Team had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, analysts expect Team to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Team alerts:

NYSE TISI opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.72 and a beta of 1.57. Team has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $21.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Team from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In related news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $32,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.