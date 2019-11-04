Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $348,000 Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $57,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.17.

Shares of NYSE PFG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,074. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $60.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

