Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Shares in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in 10x Genomics (NYSE:TXG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

In related news, Director Bryan E. Roberts purchased 30,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $699,300.00. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Fund I, L.P. purchased 187,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $7,312,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 517,500 shares of company stock valued at $19,711,800.

Shares of NYSE:TXG traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.03. 94,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,603. 10x Genomics has a one year low of $45.11 and a one year high of $63.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. It offers chromium instruments, enzymes, reagents, microfluidic chips, and other consumable products, as well as software for analyzing biological systems.

