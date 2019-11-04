TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a $40.00 price objective on TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of TC Pipelines in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Pipelines from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TC Pipelines from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TC Pipelines currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE:TCP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $39.64. The company had a trading volume of 218,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,685. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. TC Pipelines has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). TC Pipelines had a positive return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Pipelines will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TC Pipelines by 41.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

