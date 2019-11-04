Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.
TMHC opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.
In related news, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 166,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $3,905,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 131,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,275,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,491 shares of company stock worth $14,361,881 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.
