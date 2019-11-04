Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMHC shares. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

TMHC opened at $24.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Sheryl Palmer sold 166,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $3,905,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 131,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,275,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 600,491 shares of company stock worth $14,361,881 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 875.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

