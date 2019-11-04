Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRGP. Mizuho set a $45.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Targa Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Targa Resources to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $40.11 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.55 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.15. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Edwardsville grew its stake in Targa Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Edwardsville now owns 7,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Targa Resources by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

