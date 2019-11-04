Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is a limited partnership company. The company is engaged in the transportation, storage and processing of natural gas, the transportation of crude oil and the provision of water business services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry through its subsidiary. Tallgrass Energy GP, LP is based in LEAWOOD, United States. “

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tallgrass Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tallgrass Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

TGE stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $226.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 124,475.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,063,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,043,223 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 23,652,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,670 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 8.9% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,613,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,280,000 after acquiring an additional 294,468 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 29.8% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,659,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 381,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,476,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tallgrass Energy (TGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.