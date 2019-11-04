Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

TLND has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup set a $52.00 price objective on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on Talend and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Talend from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Talend from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND opened at $36.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.15 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Talend has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $60.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.33 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Talend will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $54,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talend in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Talend by 174.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Talend during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

