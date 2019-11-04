Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) in a report issued on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock.

TAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $18.58. 1,155,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,500. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $21.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $7.56 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,107,000 after buying an additional 385,573 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,639,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,866,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 83.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $256,000. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

