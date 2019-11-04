TagCoin (TAG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.00

TagCoin (CURRENCY:TAG) traded up 124.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. In the last seven days, TagCoin has traded up 124.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TagCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular exchanges. TagCoin has a total market cap of $149,172.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of TagCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00038987 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066226 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001164 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00088000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,280.32 or 0.99894089 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002060 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000533 BTC.

TagCoin Coin Profile

TAG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2013. TagCoin’s total supply is 6,433,866 coins. TagCoin’s official website is tagcoin.org . TagCoin’s official Twitter account is @TagCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TagCoin

TagCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TagCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TagCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TagCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

