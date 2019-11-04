TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €25.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEG. Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €21.50 ($25.00) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nord/LB set a €20.12 ($23.40) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.16 ($25.77).

Shares of TEG opened at €21.78 ($25.33) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.84. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €19.62 ($22.81) and a 1-year high of €22.48 ($26.14). The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

