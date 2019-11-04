Synacor (SYNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) is scheduled to be announcing its Q3 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $31.85 million for the quarter.

Synacor stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. Synacor has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNC shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Synacor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synacor has an average rating of “Hold”.

Synacor, Inc operates as a technology development, multiplatform services, and revenue partner for video, Internet, and communications providers; and device manufacturers, governments, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. It enables its customers to provide their consumers engaging, multiscreen experiences with products that require scale, and actionable data and implementation.

