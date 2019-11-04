Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.83

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.83, with a volume of 2146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider David Pearson sold 5,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $145,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,125.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,189,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,661,000 after acquiring an additional 27,689 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $623,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 125.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 167,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 109.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

