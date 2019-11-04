SunTrust Banks Cuts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $220.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price decreased by SunTrust Banks from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $253.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.87.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. WEX has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.28.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. WEX’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 15,973 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $3,329,412.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 15,556 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $3,266,604.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,401.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in WEX by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

