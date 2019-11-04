SunTrust Banks Comments on Red Rock Resorts Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:RRR)

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.05. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ FY2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.48 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $22.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.08. Red Rock Resorts has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.53%.

In other news, Director Frank J. Fertitta III purchased 233,500 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,354,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta purchased 350,000 shares of Red Rock Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $6,443,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,377,509 shares of company stock valued at $25,641,396. 40.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,543,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 391,359 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,283,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,892,000 after purchasing an additional 399,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,415,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,796,000 after purchasing an additional 123,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,267,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,671,000 after purchasing an additional 607,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,129,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,329,000 after purchasing an additional 362,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

