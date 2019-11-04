SunTrust Banks Comments on Mercury Systems Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the technology company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $74.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.01. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $177.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.36 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 250.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $76,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $79,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $53,033.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,982 shares in the company, valued at $933,360.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $459,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,997,487.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,690,729 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

