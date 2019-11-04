SunTrust Banks Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VNOM. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 14.44. Viper Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 515,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,902,000 after buying an additional 97,513 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 729,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 479,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,788,000 after buying an additional 70,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after buying an additional 69,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

