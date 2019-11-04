SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $3.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.17. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OKE. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 price target on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

Shares of OKE opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.26 and a twelve month high of $77.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.26. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 128.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $51,047,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in ONEOK by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 192,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,245,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 35.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 9.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

