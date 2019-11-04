Sunoco (SUN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Sunoco to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.31). Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,099. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.43. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 127.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SUN. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Sunoco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

