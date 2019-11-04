Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC set a $53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.15.

NYSE SU traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,424. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SU. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Suncor Energy by 24.4% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,552,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,531,000 after buying an additional 145,413 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 199.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,482,000 after buying an additional 18,082 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

