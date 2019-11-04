Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their sell rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $66.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. CIBC set a $53.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.15.
NYSE SU traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,424. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
