Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Suncor Energy in a report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Cormark analyst A. Arif expects that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SU. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. CSFB decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.38.

TSE SU opened at C$40.63 on Monday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$35.53 and a 52-week high of C$46.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.95, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little acquired 2,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$38.07 per share, with a total value of C$76,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,702 shares in the company, valued at C$1,625,665.14. Also, Senior Officer Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.09, for a total transaction of C$4,093,569.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.