Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 52-Week High at $59.87

Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$59.87 and last traded at C$59.85, with a volume of 428740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.14.

SLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$59.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore set a C$63.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.36.

The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10,082.25, a current ratio of 10,847.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total transaction of C$1,045,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 142,211 shares in the company, valued at C$7,437,293.99. Also, Senior Officer Mark Saunders sold 6,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total transaction of C$328,918.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,895,598. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,206 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,070.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

