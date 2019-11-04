Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $151.77 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,028,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 94,679 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $151,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,763,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,576,000 after acquiring an additional 641,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,693,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,621,000 after acquiring an additional 59,774 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,273,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,804,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,970,000 after acquiring an additional 300,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,465,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,459,000 after acquiring an additional 144,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

SRE stock traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,263. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $104.88 and a 1 year high of $148.90. The stock has a market cap of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

In other Sempra Energy news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,048,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,586,371.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.10.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

