Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $133.66 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,830,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $133,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 26,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 3,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In other Ventas news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Capital One Financial cut shares of Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

Shares of NYSE:VTR traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.52. The stock had a trading volume of 171,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,995. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.64 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.32. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.