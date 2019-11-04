Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,447,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,946 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $163,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 110.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.80. 4,246,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,146. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.38 and a twelve month high of $73.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cowen set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

