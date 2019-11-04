Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,971 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $126,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,016,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,582,000 after buying an additional 862,531 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,013,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,299,000 after buying an additional 509,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 958.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 452,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $167,274,000 after buying an additional 410,139 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,345,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,182,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $436,720,000 after buying an additional 186,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up previously from $450.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $413.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.21.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $241,319.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,509.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,558 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,396. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $437.65. 25,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,281. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $319.13 and a 52 week high of $446.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $403.87 and a 200 day moving average of $386.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

