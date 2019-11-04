Strs Ohio Sells 16,700 Shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.22% of Iteris worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Iteris by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 147,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Iteris stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.55. 2,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $217.03 million, a PE ratio of -49.91 and a beta of 0.28. Iteris Inc has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.66 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Iteris Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iteris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Northland Securities set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Iteris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

