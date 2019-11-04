Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AXA Equitable were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in AXA Equitable by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in AXA Equitable by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AXA Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AXA Equitable by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AXA Equitable by 1,837.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.40. 25,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,001. AXA Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.52.

AXA Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AXA Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AXA Equitable in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI set a $28.00 price objective on AXA Equitable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AXA Equitable from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXA Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

AXA Equitable Company Profile

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

