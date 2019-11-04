Strs Ohio Purchases 600 Shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,504,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. ACI Worldwide Inc has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $297.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACIW. Zacks Investment Research raised ACI Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc provides software products and services for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates worldwide. It offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, including credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

