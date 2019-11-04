Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,218 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AES were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 59.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,930,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AES by 639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,893,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,443 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in AES by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,146,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AES by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,171,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AES by 645.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,360,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after buying an additional 2,044,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 target price on AES and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.64.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $17.42. The company had a trading volume of 272,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,456,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

In other AES news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,185.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

