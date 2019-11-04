Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €106.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HSBC set a €79.00 ($91.86) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €76.06 ($88.44).

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €72.85 ($84.71) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a 52-week high of €74.40 ($86.51). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -513.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €70.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €65.80.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

