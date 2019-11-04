Storiqa (STQ) 24 Hour Volume Tops $27,254.00

Storiqa (CURRENCY:STQ) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Storiqa has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Storiqa has a market cap of $296,701.00 and approximately $27,254.00 worth of Storiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storiqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, HitBTC, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Storiqa Token Profile

Storiqa launched on October 3rd, 2017. Storiqa’s total supply is 11,287,544,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,920,877,605 tokens. The Reddit community for Storiqa is /r/storiqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storiqa is crowdsale.storiqa.com . The official message board for Storiqa is medium.com/@storiqa . Storiqa’s official Twitter account is @storiqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storiqa

Storiqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, CoinFalcon, IDEX, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, Tidex, CoinBene, Hotbit, Indodax and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

