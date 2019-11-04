StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $37.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

STNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on StoneCo from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,806,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,168,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,024 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $77,364,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $14,763,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $34,648,000. Institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,217. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.36.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. StoneCo had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.