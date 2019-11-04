Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates $38.00 Price Target for Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Stifel Nicolaus set a $38.00 price target on Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

AAWW traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.84. 95,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,016. The firm has a market cap of $567.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $60.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $648.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.08 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,073.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $474,955. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $30,428,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,617,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,862,000 after purchasing an additional 147,627 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 401,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 134,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 118,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 80,962 shares during the last quarter.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

