Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,552 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 409.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $256,241.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Cafferillo sold 9,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.95, for a total value of $2,506,987.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,489.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,209. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Edward Jones started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.42.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.69. The company had a trading volume of 713,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,657. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $269.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 448.14% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

