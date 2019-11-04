Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.29% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,782,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,554. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $131.91 and a 1-year high of $161.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.70.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

