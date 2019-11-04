Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) had its target price hoisted by Loop Capital to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of SHOO stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $41.32. The company had a trading volume of 792,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.82. Steven Madden has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $41.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $33.40.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 7,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,248.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,004,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,422 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

