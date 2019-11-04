Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stake Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,683 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Steris were worth $9,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Steris by 225.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Steris in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steris in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $140.02. 232,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,957. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.88. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $696.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.12 million. Steris had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Steris news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 102,500 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.78, for a total transaction of $15,557,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cary L. Majors sold 5,250 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $801,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,815 shares of company stock worth $17,862,262. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.20.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

