Stephens Analysts Give New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) a $12.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $12.00 price target on New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered New York Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. B. Riley set a $13.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $13.00 price objective on New York Community Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,620,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,071,000 after buying an additional 81,665 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 27.5% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,467,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,569,000 after buying an additional 1,180,860 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 41.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,926,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,208,000 after buying an additional 860,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,429,000 after buying an additional 68,203 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,255,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,513,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares during the period. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

