Stellar (XLM) Price Up 26.8% Over Last Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 21.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000882 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Kraken, CEX.IO and Liquid. Stellar has a market cap of $1.67 billion and $514.39 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00221171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.32 or 0.01402944 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00119631 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00020958 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,443,902,087 coins and its circulating supply is 20,054,779,554 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Koinex, Gate.io, Poloniex, Bitbns, Bittrex, Kraken, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BCEX, BitMart, Binance, Huobi, C2CX, Ovis, Cryptomate, CEX.IO, Stronghold, Liquid, Exrates, Exmo, Kryptono, Sistemkoin, Koineks, RippleFox, Kuna, Vebitcoin, CryptoMarket, ZB.COM, Upbit, Bitfinex, OKEx, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Indodax, ABCC, HitBTC, OTCBTC and Stellarport. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

