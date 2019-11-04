Stelac Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,054,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 10,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Alphabet by 69.6% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 13,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,765,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $17.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,289.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,772. The company has a market capitalization of $872.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,299.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,233.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,179.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $13.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,516.00 to $1,546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,406.25.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

