Stelac Advisory Services LLC Invests $176,000 in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 490.9% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,011,000 after acquiring an additional 216,000 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $19,972,000. Davy Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 18.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, reaching $145.23. 1,041,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,024. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $176.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 117.12, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.08, for a total transaction of $483,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,257.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $2,513,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $98,196.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,506 shares of company stock worth $11,809,495. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VEEV. Raymond James raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

