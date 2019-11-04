Stelac Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,013 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Independent Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 31,942 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,152,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 3,573 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $351.09. 3,675,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,489. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $292.47 and a 12-month high of $446.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $379.30.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

