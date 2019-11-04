Stelac Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA traded down $2.72 on Monday, reaching $276.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,520,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.33. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,912.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total transaction of $4,218,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,070,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,733,414,273.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,204 shares of company stock worth $30,207,689 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.41.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

