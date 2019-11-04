Steem Dollars Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00007625 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, GOPAX, HitBTC and Upbit. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $5.32 million and $16,915.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,387.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.59 or 0.03072935 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007518 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00011840 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001598 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00522289 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,417,111 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, Upbit, GOPAX, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

