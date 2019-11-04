State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 52.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 58,681 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $8,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 9.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 561,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after buying an additional 50,499 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 11.7% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $360,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $937,350. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $2.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.98. 406,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,248,834. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

