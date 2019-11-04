State of Tennessee Treasury Department Raises Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 55,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 538.2% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 30,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 326,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 11.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $83.68. 47,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,948. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $61.32 and a one year high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other Paychex news, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 22,339 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,900,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

