State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,562 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $10,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Voya Financial by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Voya Financial by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 38,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Voya Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Byron H. Pollitt, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.30 per share, with a total value of $49,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,479. Voya Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

