State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stock Position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Cooper Companies worth $11,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $100,362,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 63.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 23,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $399,979.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.00.

COO traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,489. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $228.65 and a one year high of $344.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.74 and a 200-day moving average of $309.45.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

