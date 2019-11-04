State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Huntsman at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Huntsman by 246.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Huntsman to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

HUN stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 151,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,206. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.34. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

